Image Credit : Getty

Stats: 37.6 PPG, 27.0 RPG, 2.3 APG

Honors: MVP, Rookie of the Year, All-NBA First Team, All-Star, All-Star MVP

Winning Impact: +17 wins

Chamberlain’s rookie campaign is the gold standard. He led the league in both scoring and rebounding, no rookie has ever matched that. His numbers even climbed when facing elite defenders, including a jaw-dropping 39.1 points and 29.5 rebounds per game against one of the league’s all-time best stoppers. He also claimed the league MVP and All-Star Game MVP in his hometown, posting a dominant 20-20 performance.