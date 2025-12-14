Image Credit : Getty

Arsenal’s 2-1 victory over Wolves was anything but routine. The league leaders relied on two own goals to secure three points, with Sam Johnstone’s misfortune in the 70th minute and Yerson Mosquera’s stoppage-time header sealing the win. Despite dominating possession and creating more chances, Arsenal struggled to break down Wolves’ defense.

Their inability to score from open play highlighted ongoing attacking concerns. Ultimately, fortune favored Mikel Arteta’s side, allowing them to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table. This result may prove pivotal in their pursuit of the title despite lingering performance issues.