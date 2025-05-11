3 WWE Superstars Who Could End John Cena’s Final Title Reign
Here are three top stars most likely to take the title from John Cena before he retires.
1. Cody Rhodes
Cody Rhodes had a 378-day reign as Undisputed WWE Champion after “finishing the story” at WrestleMania 40. Then came John Cena. Now, fans are waiting for Cody to reclaim what he lost and cement his status as WWE’s future.
Cena passing the torch to Rhodes on a big stage could be the perfect end to his farewell tour. As the face of a new generation, Cody is the top candidate to dethrone Cena and carry WWE forward.
2. CM Punk
CM Punk has unfinished business with Cena and he's made that very clear since Elimination Chamber 2025. His promos targeting Cena and The Rock brought back a decade-old rivalry.
Punk hasn’t held a WWE world title in over a decade, but his return was built for big moments. The storyline writes itself: Punk, the anti-establishment rebel, trying to take down the face of WWE one final time.
3. Randy Orton
Set to face Cena at Backlash 2025 in St. Louis, Orton stands as the most familiar threat to Cena’s title. Their feud spans decades, and Orton knows Cena's playbook inside out.
With 14 world titles to his name, “The Viper” is looking for number 15, inching closer to that all-time record of 17. If WWE wants a nostalgia-fueled, emotionally heavy title switch, Orton is the guy.