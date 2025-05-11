Image Credit : Getty

Cody Rhodes had a 378-day reign as Undisputed WWE Champion after “finishing the story” at WrestleMania 40. Then came John Cena. Now, fans are waiting for Cody to reclaim what he lost and cement his status as WWE’s future.

Cena passing the torch to Rhodes on a big stage could be the perfect end to his farewell tour. As the face of a new generation, Cody is the top candidate to dethrone Cena and carry WWE forward.