Image Credit : Getty

With Seth Rollins sidelined, Bron Breakker may find himself in a prime position. The 27-year-old powerhouse has been part of Rollins’ dominant RAW faction since WrestleMania 41, but his role has mostly been as backup muscle. That may change quickly.

Rollins’ absence could see Breakker emerge as the group’s temporary leader, giving him a chance to prove his mettle as a solo star. More TV time, high-stakes promos, and a likely bump into major singles rivalries could be on the table.

A run-in with heavyweights like CM Punk or Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2025 isn’t far-fetched either. This injury might just open the floodgates for Bron to begin his real ascent toward the main event tier.