Jacob Fatu’s interference in Cody Rhodes’ Undisputed Title match may trigger serious fallout. From suspension to fines and denial of a championship shot, here are three possible consequences awaiting The Samoan Werewolf after SmackDown.
Suspension By Nick Aldis
Jacob Fatu’s involvement in the SmackDown main event could lead to disciplinary action from General Manager Nick Aldis. The National Treasure may choose to suspend Fatu from television to reinforce his authority and maintain order. Such a move would underline Aldis’ strict stance on interference in high-profile matches and halt Fatu’s momentum after his comeback.
Hefty Fine For Ringside Conduct
Another consequence Fatu could face is a financial penalty. His shove on referee Charles Robinson at ringside adds weight to disciplinary measures. Aldis has previously acted firmly against stars who mistreat officials, even compelling Drew McIntyre to apologize for similar behavior. Considering Fatu cost Cody Rhodes the Undisputed Title and attacked an official, a fine appears likely.
Denial Of A Title Opportunity
Fatu may attempt to demand an Undisputed WWE Championship match, citing his previous setback before a No. 1 contender’s bout. However, Aldis could refuse to grant him a shortcut after his interference. Instead, the GM might insist Fatu earn his chance through competition. This decision could spark a feud with Cody Rhodes, potentially building toward WrestleMania 42.
