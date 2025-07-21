Manchester United have quietly entered discussions for a surprise striker signing, with big exits expected to clear the path. Here’s what’s brewing behind the scenes.

Manchester United have initiated contact with the agent of Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson, according to BBC journalist Nizaar Kinsella. The Red Devils are exploring options to reinforce their attack, and Jackson has emerged as a potential candidate, though the situation remains fluid.

Talks were reportedly held with Jackson’s representative, Ali Barat, but progress on the move hinges on United clearing out players from their current roster. With multiple departures looming, space is expected to open up for new arrivals, and Jackson’s uncertain status at Stamford Bridge has turned heads in Manchester.

The 24-year-old striker's future has come into question following Chelsea’s recent transfer activity. The West London club’s signings of Liam Delap and Joao Pedro have pushed Jackson further down the pecking order under Enzo Maresca. As a result, game time looks limited, fueling speculation over a summer exit.

United’s pursuit of a new striker comes after missing out on other targets. Delap joined Chelsea earlier this summer, while Hugo Ekitike chose Liverpool. Meanwhile, Viktor Gyokeres remains fixated on joining Arsenal despite links to Old Trafford.

With Jackson now on their radar, United are weighing the feasibility of a deal. While the Senegalese forward was signed by Chelsea for £30m in 2023, he recently inked a long-term contract extension until 2033. Some reports claim he is valued at around £100m, a fee INEOS would be reluctant to match, but negotiations could evolve depending on outgoing transfers.

Among the players likely heading for the exit door are Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford. Garnacho has long been admired by Chelsea and could become part of a potential swap arrangement. Rashford, on the other hand, is reportedly set to join Barcelona on loan, with an option to buy, which is part of a broader squad reshuffle under Ruben Amorim.

Jackson’s debut season at Chelsea was inconsistent. Despite showing flashes of brilliance, he drew heavy criticism for disciplinary issues, including red cards against Newcastle and Flamengo. Former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel called him a “monster,” highlighting the raw potential still present in his game.

While the transfer is still in early stages, United’s interest signals a shift in priorities. Having just signed Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford in a £71m deal, Amorim is now focusing on adding a striker and a goalkeeper to complete the rebuild. Jackson remains a key name in those discussions, one that could become central to United’s summer window if other dominoes fall into place.