The defending champions Australia, announced its 15-member squad for the U19 Men’s World Cup 2026 in Zimbabwe and Namibia. Led by Oliver Peake, it features Indian-origin players Aryan Sharma and John James, plus three other Asian-origin players.

Australia Junior selection committee announced the 15-member squad for the upcoming edition of the U19 Men’s World Cup 2026, which will begin on January 15. The prestigious tournament will take place in Zimbabwe and Namibia, where 16 teams will vie for the coveted U19 World Cup title and a chance to showcase the future stars of international cricket.

Australia will enter the tournament as the defending champions, having defeated Team India in the 2022 World Cup final, and were clubbed in Group C alongside Ireland, Japan, and Sri Lanka, from whom they will compete for a spot in the Super 6 stage. The four-time U-19 World Cup champions will begin their quest for title defence against Ireland on the second day of the tournament.

Australia are one of the favourites alongside India, England, and South Africa, to lift the U19 World Cup 2026.

Two India-Origins Picked in Australia Squad

Australia’s 15-member squad will be led by Oliver Peake, with two Indian-origin cricketers, Aryan Sharma and John James, included in the squad. This was not the first time Indian-origin cricketers were included in the Australia squad. In the past, the likes of Tanveer Sangha and Akash Singh, Harkirat Bajwa, and Harjas Singh have also represented Australia in the U19 World Cup, showcasing the growing contribution of Indian-origin players to the country’s junior cricket setup.

Aryan Sharma and John James are the latest Indian-origin talents to earn a spot in the Australia squad for the upcoming edition of the World Cup. The two were part of the Australian team that played the U19 Youth ODI and Test series against India in September this year. Their performances in the U19 home series against India and the U19 National Championships helped them secure their place in the World Cup squad.

Aryan Sharma is a left-handed batter and slow left-arm spinner who impressed the selectors with his performance in the U19 Youth ODI Series against India, where he scored 38 in the second game in Brisbane, helping him cement his spot in Australia’s U19 World Cup squad.

John James, on the other hand, was the second-highest run-getter in the ODI series against India U19, scoring 73, including a fifty, at an average of 79 in two matches. His counterattacking innings of 77 off 68 balls in the first Youth ODI stood out despite Australia’s loss in Brisbane. Aryan and John earned their spots in the World Cup squad thanks to their performances in the U19 home series and National Championships.

Other Asian Players Included in Australia Squad

Apart from Aryan Sharma and John James, three more Asian-origin players were included in the Australia squad. Naden Coorey and Nitesh Samuel from Sri Lanka, and Alex Lee Young from China were also named in the 15-member squad for the 16-team U19 World Cup in Zimbabwe and Namibia.

The selection of Asian-origin players reflects Australia’s diverse talent pipeline and commitment to nurturing players from varied backgrounds through their junior cricket pathways. Naden Coorey, Nitesh Samuela, and Alex Lee Young were selected based on their performances in the National U19 Championships.

The Asian-origin players are expected to play a key role in Australia’s campaign at the U19 World Cup 2026, contributing with both bat and ball as Australia aims to defend their title.

Australia Squad:

Oliver Peake (C), Kasey Barton, Naden Cooray, Jayden Draper, Ben Gordon, Steven Hogan, Thomas Hogan, John James, Charles Lachmund, Will Malajczuk, Nitesh Samuel, Hayden Schiller, Aryan Sharma, William Taylor, Alex Lee Young.