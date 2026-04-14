Randy Orton vs Cody Rhodes is a headline match years in the making, set to close Night One of WrestleMania 42. Fans expect the focus to remain on the two former Legacy teammates, who share a rich history and can carry the feud themselves. However, WWE has forced Pat McAfee and Jelly Roll into the storyline, giving them prominent roles without clear explanation.

On the final SmackDown before WrestleMania, Triple H must avoid overshadowing Orton and Rhodes. McAfee and Roll should be limited to short segments, while the spotlight stays firmly on The Viper and The American Nightmare as they tear into each other on the microphone before their clash.