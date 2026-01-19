Richa Barua

With over two decades of experience in top media outlets like Times of India, International Business Times, and India Today, Richa currently leads Newsable and MyNation (Entertainment and Lifestyle) non-news team at Asianet News Network. Her expertise includes celebrity interviews, audience growth, and content strategy, backed by an Executive Program in Digital Marketing from IIM Calcutta, along with a journalism degree from Delhi University, a master's in media studies and corporate communications.