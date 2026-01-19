- Home
- Markets
- Wipro to Reliance Industries to HDFC: These 10 stocks could hit the jackpot, keep an eye out
Wipro to Reliance Industries to HDFC: These 10 stocks could hit the jackpot, keep an eye out
Share Market Today: On Monday, January 19, the first trading day of the week, the stock market could see a lot of action. Several major Nifty-50 stocks will be in the spotlight during today's trading session.
Reliance Industries Share: Digital and O2C Boost Profit
RIL's Q3 profit hit ₹18,645 cr, driven by Digital & O2C. Total income rose to ₹2.65 lakh cr. Strong fuel margins helped.
Wipro Share: Dividend with Positive Guidance
Wipro's Q3 IT revenue grew 3.3% QoQ. It announced a ₹6/share dividend and gave a 0-2% growth guidance for Q4.
Tech Mahindra Share: Margin Improvement
Tech Mahindra's Q3 net profit was ₹1,122 cr. Revenue grew 2.8% QoQ. EBIT rose 11.3%, and the margin improved to 13.1%.
CG Power Share: Big ₹900 Crore International Order
CG Power landed a huge ₹900 cr data center project from a US firm, its first step into the global data center market.
HDFC Bank Share: Profit Better Than Expected
HDFC Bank's Q3 net profit was ₹18,653 cr, beating estimates. Net interest income grew 6.4% YoY. Asset quality is stable.
ICICI Bank Share: Profit Down, but NII Strong
ICICI Bank's Q3 net profit fell 4% to ₹11,318 cr, but net interest income grew 7.7%. Provisions are up on RBI orders.
Yes Bank Share: 55% Jump in Profit
Yes Bank made a strong Q3 comeback. Profit surged 55% YoY to ₹951.6 cr. Asset quality improved, with gross NPA down to 1.5%.
PSU Banks Share: UCO, IDBI, and RBL in Focus
UCO Bank's profit grew 15.8%. IDBI Bank also posted strong profit. RBL Bank's profit was below estimates.
JSW Infrastructure Share: Profit Up, Margin Slips a Bit
JSW Infra's Q3 profit rose 9.1% YoY to ₹359 cr. Revenue and EBITDA grew, but the margin saw a slight dip.
Netweb Technologies Share: Record Quarter
Netweb had a record Q3 with huge revenue and profit growth. Disclaimer: This is for info only, not investment advice.
Stay updated with all the latest Business News, including market trends, Share Market News, stock updates, taxation, IPOs, banking, finance, real estate, savings, and investments. Track daily Gold Price changes, updates on DA Hike, and the latest developments on the 8th Pay Commission. Get in-depth analysis, expert opinions, and real-time updates to make informed financial decisions. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in business.