Investors are increasingly comparing ImmunityBio and Iovance Biotherapeutics as both cancer drug developers move into catalyst-heavy phases.

IBRX stock fell over 7% so far this week, while IOVA stock gained nearly 11%.

Commercial momentum is building for Anktiva (ImmunityBio) and Amtagvi (Iovance).

Analyst estimates compiled by Koyfin suggest potential upside for both stocks, though ImmunityBio trades at about 45x forward sales, compared with roughly 4x for Iovance.

Investors searching for the next breakout cancer-therapy stock are increasingly focusing on ImmunityBio, Inc. (IBRX) and Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (IOVA), as both drugmakers expand commercial launches and enter catalyst-heavy phases.

IBRX stock has fallen more than 7% so far this week, including a 10% drop to $9 on Wednesday, while IOVA stock has gained nearly 11% this week, including a 14% jump to $4.26 in Wednesday’s session.

ImmunityBio vs Iovance Sales

ImmunityBio is building momentum around Anktiva, an IL-15-based immune activator, while Iovance is expanding tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy through its lead product Amtagvi. Both companies now face a series of clinical and regulatory catalysts.

ImmunityBio generated $113 million in Anktiva revenue in 2025, up about 700% from the previous year, with $38.3 million in fourth-quarter (Q4) sales following the therapy’s rollout for non-muscle invasive bladder cancer in combination with standard BCG treatment.

Iovance reported revenue of about $87 million in Q4, topping estimates of $81.01 million, and $264 million for the full year, driven by demand for Amtagvi and sales of IL-2 therapy Proleukin.

Analyst Outlook: IBRX vs IOVA

Analyst estimates compiled by Koyfin suggest both stocks could have significant upside, though their valuations differ sharply. ImmunityBio has price targets ranging from $9 to $23 and an average 12-month target of $14.75, implying a 64% upside from current levels. The stock, covered by 4 analysts, has a consensus ‘strong buy’ rating.

Iovance shares have price targets ranging from $2 to $16 and an average target of $8.8, implying an upside of about 107%. The company is covered by 11 analysts, and also has a ‘strong buy’ consensus rating.

Valuation multiples highlight the contrast between the companies. Based on next-twelve-month revenue estimates, ImmunityBio trades at roughly 45 times forward sales, compared with about 4 times for Iovance, signaling IOVA is valued more cheaply relative to its expected revenue.

While IBRX stock has surged 355% year-to-date, IOVA stock jumped 56% over the same period.

IBRX And IOVA Pipeline Race

Both companies are running studies that could expand their therapies into larger markets. ImmunityBio recently completed enrollment in the Quilt 2.005 randomized trial, which is testing Anktiva together with BCG in patients who have not previously received BCG therapy.

In interim results requested by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), 85% of patients receiving the combination maintained a complete response at six months, compared with 57% for BCG alone. The company plans to submit a biologics license application by Q4.

Meanwhile, Iovance is expanding Amtagvi into new tumor types. Early data from a trial showed a 50% response rate in patients with aggressive soft-tissue sarcomas. The company plans to begin a registrational trial in 2026 and pursue an accelerated approval pathway.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for IBRX slipped to ‘neutral’ from ‘extremely bullish’ over the past month amid a 131% surge in message volume, while sentiment for IOVA eased to ‘bullish’ from ‘extremely bullish’ as message volume jumped 537% over the same period.

One user said, “The complex scalability, cost and nominal efficacy make IOVA a pale choice against IBRX.”

Meanwhile, another user quipped, “The not dying of cancer makes IBRX a pale choice against IOVA.”

