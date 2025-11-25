Market Shockers! These 10 Stocks Destroyed Investor Wealth
This article lists the 10 worst-performing stocks on the Indian stock market over the past year. Companies from various sectors like plastics, construction, and pharmaceuticals have seen major declines.
Rajoo Engineers
Topping the list of worst-performing stocks in the past year is Rajoo Engineers. It hit investors hard with a -74.68% drop. This plastic machinery maker faced issues due to a slump in demand and cost control problems last year.
Vishnu Prakash
Vishnu Prakash R's stock fell by -69.52%. The company operates in the construction and infrastructure sector. Delays in new project contracts and cost overruns hurt its revenue.
Insolation Energy
Insolation Energy is in third place with a -63.83% decline. This solar panel and renewable energy company was hit by rising production costs and margin pressure.
Ganesha Ecosphere
Ganesha Ecosphere saw a -62.70% drop. Specializing in recycled PET production, its profits fell due to a rise in raw material prices.
Themis Medicare
Themis Medicare recorded a -62.44% decline. This pharmaceutical company faced challenges due to a slump in the export market.
Jai Balaji Industries
Jai Balaji Industries dropped by -62.42%. This company in the steel manufacturing sector was affected by the global decline in steel prices.
Tejas Networks
Tejas Networks is down by -60.68%. Known for telecom equipment, it fell due to order delays and increased competition.
Praj Industries
Praj Industries is next on the list with a -57.06% drop. A leader in bioenergy and ethanol, it faced challenges due to government policy changes.
Vedant Fashions
Vedant Fashions fell by -56.22%. This fashion company, with brands like 'Manyavar', saw lower profits due to weak wedding season demand and higher costs.
Cohance Life
Cohance Life rounds out the list with a -54.56% drop. This life sciences and API company faced increased margin pressure in the current market environment.
