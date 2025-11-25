CEO Rick Cohen said the company achieved strong top-line growth, a significant rise in operational systems, and substantial margin expansion in fiscal year 2025.

The adjusted EPS were $0.58, ahead of the $0.06 consensus, according to Stocktwits.

The company expects first-quarter revenue of $610 million to $630 million, exceeding the $611.53 million consensus.

On Stocktwits, the Symbotic stream saw brisk retail chatter following the Q4 print, with the 24-hour change leading up to late Monday at 1,100%.

Symbotic, Inc. (SYM) stock climbed nearly 15% in Monday’s extended session after the automation technology company reported a solid quarterly beat and issued an upbeat revenue guidance.

Wilmington, Massachusetts-based Symbotic’s shares have gained more than 130% this year. Symbotic specializes in AI-powered robotics and software platforms for warehouse automation and supply chain optimization, counting Walmart among its customers.

Symbotic’s Q2 Snapshot

The company reported a narrower loss of $0.03 and revenue of $618.46 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025. The adjusted earnings per share (EPS) were $0.58, ahead of the $0.06 consensus, according to Stocktwits. Revenue climbed nearly 10% year over year (YoY) to $618.46 million, exceeding the consensus estimate of $604 million.

On an adjusted basis, gross profit improved YoY to $136.84 million from $101.11 million.

Symbotic Chairman and CEO Rick Cohen said, “We delivered on our commitments to achieve strong top-line growth, a significant rise in operational systems, and strong margin expansion in fiscal year 2025 as we continue to enhance our value to customers.”

Looking ahead, the company expects first-quarter revenue of $610 million to $630 million and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $49 million to $53 million. The revenue outlook exceeded the $ 611.53 million consensus estimate.

CFO Izzy Martins said, “Looking ahead, the start of fiscal year 2026 is unfolding consistent with the expectations we outlined last quarter as our customers continue their transition to our next-generation storage structure.”

What Retail Feels About Symbotic Stock

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Symbotic stock flipped to ‘extremely bullish’ as of late Monday from ‘bearish’ a day before. The message volume perked up to ‘extremely high’ levels, with the 24-hour change leading up to late Monday at 1,100%.

A bullish user said the stock could hit $80 by the end of the week, calling it a “train chugging down the track faster and faster!” “Big fan and will remain one of my top holdings for years to come!” they added.

Another user was excited about the company crushing it.

Wall Street, however, thinks that the stock may have run its course. According to Koyfin, the average price target for the stock is $50.82, implying more than 8% downside from Monday’s close.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<