Image Credit : Getty

PG Electroplast (PGEL) faced sharp target price cuts from multiple brokerages after posting weaker-than-expected June quarter results. The company’s profitability was hurt by subdued seasonal demand in the air-conditioner segment, which analysts linked to an early monsoon shortening the peak summer sales window. Rising supply costs and negative operating leverage compounded the pressure, leading to a 23% plunge in PGEL’s stock price on Friday.

Despite the earnings miss, at least two brokerages have retained their ‘buy’ rating, citing the company’s long-term growth potential.