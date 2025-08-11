BlueStone IPO Opens August 11 as Primary Market Sees Four New Issues, Five Listings
While the number of IPOs is fewer compared to the last couple of weeks, both the Mainboard and SME segments will see new offers.
Primary markets
Mainboard Action: BlueStone, Regaal Resources Lead
In the mainboard segment, BlueStone Jewellery & Lifestyle’s Rs 1,541-crore IPO will open on August 11 with a price band of Rs 492–Rs 517 per share. The issue includes a fresh share sale worth Rs 820 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.4 crore shares by existing shareholders.
The premium jewellery brand, which deals in diamond, gold, platinum, and studded pieces, has already raised Rs 693.3 crore through its anchor book on August 8. The IPO will close on August 13.
Following closely, Regaal Resources, a Kolkata-based maize-based product manufacturer, will open its Rs 306-crore IPO on August 12. With a price band of Rs 96–Rs 102 per share, the issue will remain open till August 14.
Two other mainboard IPOs—JSW Cement and All Time Plastics—which opened on August 7, will close on August 11.
SME Segment: Tech and Real Estate Play
The SME space will see Icodex Publishing Solutions launch its Rs 42-crore IPO on August 11, priced at Rs 98–Rs 102 per share. The software product developer will be followed by Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure, whose Rs 49.5-crore IPO opens on August 12 at Rs 75–Rs 85 per share.
Meanwhile, Sawaliya Foods Products and Connplex Cinemas will close their IPOs on August 11, while Star Imaging & Path Lab, Medistep Healthcare, and ANB Metal Cast will keep their issues open until August 12.
Upcoming Listings: Mainboard and SME Debuts
The listing calendar is also busy. In the mainboard segment:
Highway Infrastructure will list on August 12
JSW Cement and All Time Plastics will list on August 14
In the SME segment:
Sawaliya Foods Products and Connplex Cinemas will debut on NSE Emerge on August 14.