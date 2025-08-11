Image Credit : Getty

In the mainboard segment, BlueStone Jewellery & Lifestyle’s Rs 1,541-crore IPO will open on August 11 with a price band of Rs 492–Rs 517 per share. The issue includes a fresh share sale worth Rs 820 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.4 crore shares by existing shareholders.

The premium jewellery brand, which deals in diamond, gold, platinum, and studded pieces, has already raised Rs 693.3 crore through its anchor book on August 8. The IPO will close on August 13.

Following closely, Regaal Resources, a Kolkata-based maize-based product manufacturer, will open its Rs 306-crore IPO on August 12. With a price band of Rs 96–Rs 102 per share, the issue will remain open till August 14.

Two other mainboard IPOs—JSW Cement and All Time Plastics—which opened on August 7, will close on August 11.