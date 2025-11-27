Whirlpool India's shares crashed over 13% following reports that its promoter, Whirlpool Mauritius, plans to sell a 7.5% stake. This move, coming after a 24% stake sale in February 2024, caused significant investor concern.

Whirlpool India investors woke up to a shock on Thursday (November 27, 2025). While the Sensex and Nifty were off to a strong start, Whirlpool's stock moved in the opposite direction and not by a small margin.

A Rough Morning for Investors

The stock opened sharply lower at Rs 1,099, already down more than 8% from Wednesday's close. Within minutes, the fall deepened and the share slipped to Rs 1,041, a painful 13% crash, even as the rest of the market was buzzing with optimism.

On the NSE, the trend was no different, with the stock hitting a low of Rs 1,055.80. By mid-session, it was still down around 10%, pulling the company's market value down to Rs 13,708 crore.

For investors who enjoyed three straight sessions of gains, Thursday's plunge felt like an abrupt reversal.

So, Why Did Whirlpool Fall? The Big Reason

The major trigger appears to be reports that promoter Whirlpool Mauritius may sell 7.5% of its stake, likely through block deals worth nearly Rs 980 crore.

Promoter stake sales often make investors nervous, it raises questions about the company's outlook and the promoter's long-term commitment.

Whirlpool Mauritius already sold a massive 24% stake in February 2024 in a deal worth around Rs 5,000 crore. Now, news of another round of selling has rattled confidence.

Weak Quarterly Results Didn't Help Either

Whirlpool's recent numbers have also been under pressure, adding to market worries.

In the September quarter of FY26:

Net profit fell 21.9% to Rs 41.80 crore

Revenue slipped 3.83% to Rs 1,647.27 crore

Both profit and revenue have dipped compared to the same period last year, signalling that the company is dealing with a slowdown in demand or operational challenges.