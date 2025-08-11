Image Credit : Getty

It's not every day you see a stock debut that leaves both Dalal Street veterans and small-town investors grinning ear to ear. But National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) has pulled off exactly that — soaring 62.5% in just three trading sessions since its August 6 listing.

From an issue price of Rs 800, NSDL opened at Rs 880 and hasn’t looked back, racing to Rs 1,300.30. For those lucky enough to get IPO allotments, it’s been a dream start.