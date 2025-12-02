On the “Against The Rules” podcast, Burry noted that it could be a longer bear market this time around – longer than the one in 2000, which lasted nearly 31 months.

Michael Burry on Tuesday warned that the U.S. stock markets could be in for several “bad years,” explaining why he decided to deregister his hedge fund in November.

On the “Against The Rules” podcast, “The Big Short” legend noted that it could be a longer bear market this time around – longer than the one in 2000, which lasted nearly 31 months.

This time around, though, Burry noted that the industry's structure has changed. “Back then, it was hedge funds, mutual funds, separate accounts, businesses. But there were people running pools of money and thinking about stocks and investing in stocks,” he added.

Now, more than half of the investments are through the passive mode, he said.

“I think when the market goes down, it's not like in two thousand where there was this other bunch of stocks that were being ignored and they'll come up even if the Nasdaq crashes. Now I think the whole thing's just going to come down,” he warned.

