The US market's weakness, uncertainty over tariffs, and AI-related fears have made investors cautious. Indian investors are now moving towards safer assets like gold and bonds. Market ups and downs are common, so there are still opportunities for long-term investors.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. Any information about shares, stocks, crypto, or investments is not investment advice. Stock market investments are subject to market risks. Always consult your financial advisor or a market expert before making any investment.