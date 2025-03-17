Cryptocurrency market update (March 17): Bitcoin holds $83K, BinaryX surges 54%

Among the top performers, BinaryX (BNX) emerged as the biggest gainer, surging nearly 54 percent in the last 24 hours.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Updated: Mar 17, 2025, 1:59 PM IST

Bitcoin (BTC) on Monday (March 17) failed to breach the $84,000 mark, registering a minor dip amid overall market volatility. While popular altcoins such as Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and Ripple (XRP) witnessed a mix of slight losses and gains, the overall market sentiment remained in the "Fear" zone with an index score of 22 out of 100, according to CoinMarketCap data.

article_image2

Among the top performers, BinaryX (BNX) emerged as the biggest gainer, surging nearly 54 percent in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, Movement (MOVE) suffered the largest loss, declining by 7 percent within the same period.


article_image3

Global crypto market performance

At the time of writing, the global cryptocurrency market cap stood at $2.72 trillion, reflecting a 1.29 percent decline over the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Update

Bitcoin was trading at $83,292.35, experiencing a 1.32 percent drop in the past 24 hours. In Indian markets, BTC stood at Rs 72.37 lakh.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Update

Ethereum recorded a 1.59 percent dip, with its price standing at $1,899.66. In India, ETH was priced at Rs 1.65 lakh.

Other Notable Cryptos

Dogecoin (DOGE): Fell 2.07 percent to $0.1726 (Rs 14.94 in India)

Litecoin (LTC): Gained 0.56 percent, trading at $93.08 (Rs 8,079.98 in India)

Ripple (XRP): Declined 1.97 percent to $2.34 (Rs 203.47 in India)

Solana (SOL): Dropped 4.96 percent, priced at $128.41 (Rs 11,201.80 in India)

article_image4

Top crypto gainers (Last 24 hours)

BinaryX (BNX): Up 53.58 percent, priced at $1.75

PancakeSwap (SWAP): Up 9.96 percent, priced at $2.06

Berachain (BERA): Up 7.50 percent, priced at $6.88

OKB (OKB): Up 5.57 percent, priced at $49.42

MANTRA (OM): Up 4.38 percent, priced at $6.89

article_image5

Top crypto losers (Last 24 hours)

Movement (MOVE): Down 7 percent, priced at $0.4426

Celestia (TIA): Down 6.27 percent, priced at $3.43

Pi (PI): Down 6.20 percent, priced at $1.41

Kaspa (KAS): Down 6.06 percent, priced at $0.07471

Official Trump (TRUMP): Down 5.27 percent, priced at $11.37

