Amazon (AMZN) is ramping up access to Nvidia’s (NVDA) latest AI chips and is open to hosting rival AI models, including those built by OpenAI and Anthropic, as the company expands its global footprint, according to AWS chief Matt Garman.

“Demand is strong,” Garman told Bloomberg Television on Friday, referring to customer interest in the company’s generative AI offerings. Garman said AWS is working with Nvidia to expand access to the chipmaker’s new GB200 semiconductors, which are now available for customers to test.

Amazon is also open to hosting OpenAI’s models on AWS, even though the startup currently relies on Microsoft (MSFT) infrastructure. “We encourage all of our partners to be able to be available elsewhere,” Garman said. “I’d love for others to take that same tack.”

He added that it would be “OK, too,” if Claude—the AI model developed by Amazon-backed Anthropic—were to run on a competing cloud like Microsoft Azure. “It’s great that Claude’s making their services available elsewhere, and we see the vast majority of that usage happening in AWS though,” Garman said.

He also said Amazon is aggressively expanding AWS’s global footprint. The company opened a new cluster of data centers in Mexico earlier this year and is building out additional sites in Chile, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, and Taiwan.

Amazon has said its AI business is on pace to generate “multiple billions” in revenue annually. Garman confirmed that the figure reflects usage of AI services specifically within AWS. “That is AWS,” he said.

Amazon’s stock was down 1.3% during afternoon trade, while Nvidia’s stock dropped more than 3%.

Meanwhile, Amazon’s shares are down nearly 9% this year, while Nvidia’s shares have fallen around 1%.

