Crash-proof portfolio: THESE 5 PSU stocks are beating crash blues; should you invest?

After Trump's tariff terror, the stock market crashed on April 7th, leaving investors disheartened. However, amidst this decline, there are some PSU stocks that can quietly make you rich. Their fundamentals are strong.

1. HAL Share Price Target

Brokerage firm ICICI Securities has advised betting on the shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. It has given a target price of ₹5,000. By 11 am on April 7, the share was trading at ₹3,969.30, down 6.36%. The 52-week high for this share is ₹5,675 and the low level is ₹3,045.95.

2. GAIL Share Price Target

ICICI Securities has advised buying GAIL shares. It has given a target price of ₹245. By 11 am on Monday, April 7, the share was trading at ₹166.52, down 5.71%. The 52-week high level for this share is ₹246.35 and the low level is ₹150.60.

3. Power Grid Share Price Target

Brokerage firm Sharekhan has advised betting on the shares of Power Grid. The target price for this share is ₹350. By 11 am on April 7, the share was trading at ₹290.15, down 1.28%. The 52-week high level for this share is ₹366.20 and the low level is ₹247.50.

4. IREDA Share Price Target

Brokerage Geojit Financial Services has advised buying IREDA shares. It has given a target price of ₹196. On April 7, the share was trading at ₹147.50, down 5.72% by 11 am. The 52-week high level for this share is ₹310 and the low is ₹137.

5. NHPC Share Price Target

HDFC Securities has advised buying NHPC shares for the short term. Its target price for 15 days is ₹89.5. On April 7, the share was trading at ₹81.89, down 1.38% by 11 am. Note- Be sure to consult your market expert before making any kind of investment.

