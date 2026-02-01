Budget 2026: Hindalco to Tata Steel:-These 10 stocks took a big hit
Share Market Today: The stock market is looking nervous on Budget 2026 day. The Sensex and Nifty are under pressure, and this has directly hit several big, reliable stocks. Metal stocks are feeling the most heat.
Hindalco Industries Share
Hindalco was a top loser today, closing down 4.5% at ₹919.50. Weak metal demand and pre-budget jitters heavily pressured the stock, which hit a low of ₹866.35.
Titan Company Share
Titan's stock fell about 1.5% to close at ₹3,915.90. Volatile gold prices and budget suspense over taxes on jewelry kept investors on the sidelines.
Infosys Share
IT giant Infosys's stock was also under pressure, falling about 1.45% to close at ₹1,617.20. Investors preferred light selling with no major benefits expected for the IT sector.
Nestle India Share
Strong FMCG company Nestle India's stock couldn't escape the fall. It dropped about 1.28% to close at ₹1,315.30. Investors are cautious in the consumer sector before the budget.
Coal India Share
Coal India's stock fell about 1.17%, closing at ₹435.60. Budget uncertainty for the PSU and energy sectors made investors avoid making big bets on the stock.
Bajaj Finserv Share
Bajaj Finserv's stock closed with a slight dip at ₹1,940. While there's no major pressure on the financial sector, investors are still cautious here before the budget.
Tata Steel Share
The weakness in the metal sector also hit Tata Steel. The stock fell about 0.42% to close at ₹192.31. Concerns over global metal prices and demand are the main reasons for this drop.
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Share
The pharma sector is usually considered defensive, but Dr. Reddy's stock also saw a slight dip. The share fell about 0.37% to close at ₹1,213.60.
Cipla Share
Cipla's stock was also in the red, closing down about 0.30% at ₹1,320. Investors are avoiding big bets in the pharma sector before the budget as well.
SBI Life Share
SBI Life Insurance stock dipped 0.29% to ₹1,992.80. The sector is awaiting policy decisions in the budget. Disclaimer: Informational purposes only. Consult a financial advisor.
Stay updated with all the latest Business News, including market trends, Share Market News, stock updates, taxation, IPOs, banking, finance, real estate, savings, and investments. Track daily Gold Price changes, updates on DA Hike, and the latest developments on the 8th Pay Commission. Get in-depth analysis, expert opinions, and real-time updates to make informed financial decisions. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in business.