Presenting the Union Budget 2026, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the formation of a high-powered ‘Education to Employment and Enterprise’ Standing Committee to strengthen the services sector as a key pillar of Viksit Bharat.

The committee will recommend measures to unlock growth, employment and export potential across services, while assessing the impact of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence on jobs and skill requirements. Sitharaman said the initiative aims to position India as a global services leader with a 10% share of the world market by 2047.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman created history today by presenting her ninth consecutive Union Budget, becoming the first finance minister in India to achieve the feat. With this milestone, she edges closer to the overall record of 10 Budgets presented by former Prime Minister Morarji Desai, whose tenures were non-consecutive.