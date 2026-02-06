- Home
Kotak Mahindra to Tata Motors: 5 Stocks Are Soaring Ahead of RBI Policy; Do You Own Them?
Share Market Top Gainers Today: The RBI's Monetary Policy decision is due today, and the market is clearly on edge beforehand. Both Sensex and Nifty are trading in the red.
Bajaj Finance Share:
Gaining speed in a weak market. It opened strong, hitting a high of ₹984.65. Trading at ₹980.50, up 1.63%, showing strong investor confidence.
Power Grid Share:
Steady strength in this government stock. It opened at ₹292.20 and climbed to ₹293.50. Trading at ₹293.10, up 1.30%, investors see it as a safe bet.
Kotak Mahindra Bank Share:
A slight but confident rise. It started at ₹411, hitting a high of ₹414.50. Trading at ₹411.90, up 0.77%, it's holding steady despite sector pressure.
Bharti Airtel Share:
Strong network in a falling market. It started at ₹1,994, hitting a high of ₹2,018. Trading at ₹2,006.60, up 0.71%, showing positive investor sentiment.
Tata Motors DVR (TMPV) Share:
Big moves with high volume. Opened at ₹365, hit a high of ₹381.80, and is trading at ₹376.45, up 0.61%. Disclaimer: For info only, not advice.
