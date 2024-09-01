Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Yumthang Valley to Valley of Flowers: 5 Breathtaking flower valleys to visit in September

    These flower valleys are ideal for trips with loved ones, friends, or a romantic partner. These five locations provide an opportunity to take in peaceful moments and breathtaking natural surroundings.

    First Published Sep 1, 2024, 11:34 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 1, 2024, 11:34 AM IST

    Valley of Flowers, Uttarakhand

    Recognized for its vivid variety of floral species, Uttarakhand's Valley of Flowers is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. This valley has unique blooms including Brahmakamal, Blue Poppy, and Cobra Lily during the monsoon season, which runs from July to September. Stunning vistas of the Himalayas are another perk for visitors.

    Where- Uttarakhand's Chamoli District
    Best time to visit- July to September
    Popular flowers: Cobra lily, blue poppy, and Brahmakamal
    Transportation: hiking from Joshimath to Govindghat and then continuing to Ghangaria.
     

    Yumthang Valley, Sikkim

    Yumthang Valley, often known as the "Valley of Flowers," is located in Sikkim. With over twenty-four species of rhododendron and other wildflowers, this place is a nature lover's dream come true. This valley, which is close to Lachen and Lachung, has breathtakingly beautiful scenery.

    Where- North Sikkim
    Best time to visit- February to June
    Popular flowers- Rhododendron, Primula, Potentilla
    Transportation- Travel from Gangtok to Yumthang Valley via Lachung.

    Eravikulam National Park, Kerala

    Renowned for its uncommon Neelakurinji flower, which blooms only once every 12 years, is Kerala's Eravikulam National Park. Strolling around the park, which is renowned for its verdant valleys and a wide array of fauna, offers visitors the chance to witness an abundance of wildflowers.

    Where- Idukki District, Kerala
    Best time to visit- August to October
    Popular flowers- Neelakurinji, Rhododendron
    Transportation- Travel by road from Munnar to Eravikulam National Park

    Khajjiar, Himachal Pradesh

    Khajjiar is in the Himachal Pradesh region, close to Dalhousie. This lovely spot offers a mix of adventure and peace with its verdant meadows, flower-filled valley surrounded by pine trees, and breathtaking snow-capped mountains.

    Where- Chamba District, Himachal Pradesh
    Best time to visit- March to June
    Popular flowers- Wildflowers and rhododendrons
    Transportation- Travel by road from Dalhousie to Khajjiar.

    Kaas Plateau, Maharashtra

    Maharashtra's Kaas Plateau, known as the "Mini Kashmir of Maharashtra," is a UNESCO World Heritage Site that is well-known for its wide variety of flowers. The plateau is covered in about 850 different varieties of flowers between August and October, which include Karvi, Topli Karvi, and Butterfly Orchid.

    Where- Satara District, Maharashtra
    Best time to visit- August to October
    Popular flowers- Karvi Flower, Topli Karvi, Butterfly Orchid
    Transportation- Travel by road from Pune to Satara, and then to Kaas Plateau.

     

