    World Tribal Day: 6 Indian tribal products to be appreciated

    First Published Aug 9, 2023, 12:56 PM IST

    On World Tribal Day, take a moment to appreciate the creativity, and cultural significance behind these exquisite tribal products. By valuing and supporting these crafts, we understand the immense importance they have in our society. by Leona Merlin Antony

    article_image1

    Image: Getty

    As we celebrate Adivasi Divas (World Tribal Day), it is important to know that under Tribal Co-Operative Marketing Development Federation of India Limited Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Govt. of India, tribal products are sourced for marketing. From metal crafts to terracotta and stone pottery, TRIBES India sells these uniquely crafted products for the public. 

    article_image2

    Image: Instagram

    1. Metal crafts

    The lost wax technique or the hollow casting is used for making Dokra Art. It is traditionally done by the Gadwas, Gonds and Dhurwas tribes of Chhattisgarh. Trees, birds, animals and mythological references are used as inspiration for this art. The cavity formed due to the hollow casting is filled in with clay and hay, together.

    article_image3

    Image: Instagram

    2. Tribal Textiles

    Shawls and mufflers are the hand-woven wollen products offered under tribal textiles. They are made out of sheep, and angora or rabbit wool by the Bhutia tribes of Uttarakhand and by the Bodh and Lahula tribes of Himachal Pradesh. Muga and Eri silk are available from the North East. Tassar silk in Jharkhand is also a highly appreciated textile work. 

    article_image4

    Image: Instagram

    3. Tribal Jewellery

    The tribes of Nagaland, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh is known for making the best jewellery. They have many varieties as well. They create jewellery made with interesting combinations of animal bones, corals, glass beads and shells. It brims with artistry.

    article_image5

    Image: Instagram

    4. Tribal Paintings

    The immense creativity and unique imaginations of tribal communities are channelised into their arts and crafts. Painting brim of life and realistic outlooks. The tribals always have a very different heightened level of awareness when compared to the urbanised people. Physiolatry being an important aspect in their lives, their crafts reflect myths, legends and pantheistic Gods.

    article_image6

    Image: Instagram

    5. Longpi Pottery

    The pottery gets its name from Longpi village in Manipur. This is made of beautiful black stone by the Tangkhul Naga tribe members. More than 200 families make Longpi pottery in the district of Ukhrul. Longpi is not made with pottery wheels which makes it rare and pretty. Shaping is done with the help of moulds.

    article_image7

    Image: Instagram

    6. Organic and Natural Products

    Tribal organic products are without doubt very natural and healthy. They provide food and food products the way our human body needs and receives it. All products are pesticide and chemical free made through organic farming. People who believe in healthy living should try out these products to experience its heavenly taste and authenticity.

