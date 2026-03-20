World Oral Health Day 2026: Early Signs of Oral Cancer You Should Never Ignore
Cases of Oral Cancer are rising in India. On World Oral Health Day, experts urge people to recognise early warning signs for timely diagnosis and better treatment outcomes.
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Never ignore these early symptoms of oral cancer.
The number of oral cancer patients is increasing every day. We observe World Oral Health Day on March 20. In Gujarat, authorities are conducting more oral cancer screenings. Reports say they found over 3,000 pre-cancerous cases in 2025 alone.
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The number of people with oral cancer is increasing daily.
Data released just before World Oral Health Day shows the numbers. The Government Dental College and Hospital identified 3,023 pre-malignant diseases (PMDs) in 2025. This is a big jump from the 2,617 cases they found in 2024.
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Detecting oral cancer early can help cure the disease easily.
Officials said they found these cases during a state-wide campaign. The National Oral Health Programme (NOHP) conducted 12,915 screenings between March 20 and April 20 last year. This focus on early detection makes timely treatment possible.
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Tobacco use, drinking, and HPV infection are major risk factors.
Oral cancer is a tumour that can grow on your lips, tongue, gums, or the inside of your cheeks. The biggest culprits are tobacco and alcohol consumption. Other major risk factors include HPV infection and UV exposure.
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A persistent mouth ulcer can be a symptom of oral cancer.
A mouth ulcer that just doesn't go away could be a sign of oral cancer. It might start as a small cut or sore. If it doesn't heal even after two weeks, you must see a doctor.
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Don't ignore unusual white or red patches.
If you see unusual white or red patches (erythroplakia) in your mouth, don't ignore them. These can be pre-cancerous signs. Also, any new growth or lump inside your lip, on your gums, or anywhere around the mouth could be a sign of cancer.
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Bad breath is associated with oral cancer.
Everyone gets bad breath sometimes, but this is different. If you have persistent and very strong bad breath, it could be linked to oral cancer. Catching these signs early means you can get effective treatment on time.
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