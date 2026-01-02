English

7 South Indian Breakfasts for Saturday Morning

Here are seven classic South Indian breakfast dishes you can try making at home.

lifestyle Jan 02 2026
Author: Richa Barua Image Credits:Our own
Idli

Idli, a popular South Indian steamed rice cake, is made from a fermented rice and lentil batter. This light, fluffy dish is served with coconut chutney and sambar.

Image credits: Dasanna's veg recipes
Dosa

Dosa is a crispy South Indian crepe made from a fermented batter of rice and lentils. It can be filled with various ingredients like potatoes and served with sambar.

Image credits: Getty
Pongal

Pongal is a savory South Indian dish made with rice and lentils, cooked with cumin, black pepper, and ghee. It is often served with coconut chutney and gojju.

Image credits: Image: Freepik
Appam with Stew

Appam is a soft South Indian pancake made from fermented rice batter. It pairs perfectly with a creamy, aromatic vegetable stew made with coconut milk and spices.

Image credits: Instagram
Vada

Vada is a popular South Indian fritter made from deep-fried lentil batter. It has a crispy exterior and a soft interior, often served with coconut chutney and sambar.

Image credits: Instagram
Puttu

Puttu is a traditional South Indian breakfast dish made from rice flour and grated coconut, steamed in cylindrical molds. It's often served with kadala curry.

Image credits: Getty
Upma

Upma is a savory and comforting South Indian breakfast dish made from semolina cooked with onions, vegetables, and spices. It's a quick and easy meal.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

