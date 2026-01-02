Here are seven classic South Indian breakfast dishes you can try making at home.
Idli, a popular South Indian steamed rice cake, is made from a fermented rice and lentil batter. This light, fluffy dish is served with coconut chutney and sambar.
Dosa is a crispy South Indian crepe made from a fermented batter of rice and lentils. It can be filled with various ingredients like potatoes and served with sambar.
Pongal is a savory South Indian dish made with rice and lentils, cooked with cumin, black pepper, and ghee. It is often served with coconut chutney and gojju.
Appam is a soft South Indian pancake made from fermented rice batter. It pairs perfectly with a creamy, aromatic vegetable stew made with coconut milk and spices.
Vada is a popular South Indian fritter made from deep-fried lentil batter. It has a crispy exterior and a soft interior, often served with coconut chutney and sambar.
Puttu is a traditional South Indian breakfast dish made from rice flour and grated coconut, steamed in cylindrical molds. It's often served with kadala curry.
Upma is a savory and comforting South Indian breakfast dish made from semolina cooked with onions, vegetables, and spices. It's a quick and easy meal.
Lucky Bamboo to Money Plant: 7 Plants for Wealth & Prosperity in 2026
Snake Plant, Aloe Vera: 7 Low-Maintenance Plants That Need Less Water
Christmas 2025: 7 Different Names for Santa Claus Around the World
Roti Made Easy: 7 Steps to Get Soft, Round Perfection Every Time