Image Credit : Freepik

In an era where stress, hormonal imbalance, and fatigue are far too prevalent, women are increasingly embracing biohacking—small, evidence-based lifestyle changes that optimize physical and mental function. But in contrast to generic wellness fads, women's biohacking considers women's distinct hormonal cycles, metabolism, and health requirements.

Here are some of the top, most useful biohacks that any woman can try to boost energy, balance hormones, and develop a stronger sense of control over their health.