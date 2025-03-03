Wildlife Day 2025: Jim Corbett to Kaziranga; 7 must-visit national parks to visit in India

India's national parks are a treasure trove of biodiversity, offering sanctuary to some of the world's most incredible wildlife species. If you're planning a wildlife adventure in 2025, these seven national parks should be on your list

India is home to diverse ecosystems, from dense forests to vast grasslands, making it a paradise for wildlife enthusiasts. These seven national parks offer incredible biodiversity, thrilling safaris, and a chance to witness majestic creatures like tigers, lions, and rhinos in their natural habitat

Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand

Jim Corbett National Park, established in 1936, is India's first national park and a haven for wildlife lovers. Spread across 1,200 square kilometers, it is home to the majestic Bengal tiger, along with leopards, elephants, deer, and over 600 species of birds. The park's diverse landscapes, ranging from dense forests to vast grasslands, provide an ideal setting for safaris. Visitors can explore the different zones such as Dhikala and Bijrani, which offer some of the best chances for spotting wildlife. The Ramganga River flowing through the park adds to its scenic beauty, making it a top destination for nature enthusiasts and photographers alike

Kaziranga National Park, Assam

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Kaziranga National Park is famous for its thriving population of one-horned rhinoceroses. Covering over 1,000 square kilometers, its floodplains and grasslands also support tigers, elephants, wild buffalo, and swamp deer. With a bird population exceeding 500 species, it is a paradise for birdwatchers as well. Visitors can experience the park's diverse wildlife through jeep safaris and elephant rides, providing a closer look at the animals in their natural habitat. The Brahmaputra River, which flows alongside the park, enhances its unique ecosystem and makes it one of the most spectacular wildlife destinations in India

Sundarbans National Park, West Bengal

Sundarbans National Park is the world’s largest tidal halophytic mangrove forest and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It is renowned for its elusive Royal Bengal tigers, which have adapted to an amphibious lifestyle. The park’s dense mangroves, intersected by rivers and creeks, create a fascinating landscape for wildlife exploration. Boat safaris provide an unparalleled experience, allowing visitors to spot not just tigers but also estuarine crocodiles, Gangetic dolphins, and numerous bird species. This park’s remote and mysterious aura makes it an unforgettable destination for adventurers and wildlife lovers

Ranthambhore National Park, Rajasthan

Ranthambhore National Park is one of India's best locations for spotting tigers in the wild. Set against the backdrop of the Aravalli and Vindhya hills, its diverse topography includes dry deciduous forests, grasslands, and lakes. Besides tigers, the park is home to leopards, sloth bears, marsh crocodiles, and a rich bird population. One of its most iconic features is the 10th-century Ranthambhore Fort, which offers breathtaking views of the jungle. The park’s history, combined with its incredible wildlife sightings, makes it a top destination for travelers looking for both adventure and heritage

Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary, Kerala

Nestled in the lush Western Ghats, Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary is known for its picturesque beauty and abundant wildlife. The sanctuary’s centerpiece is Periyar Lake, where visitors can enjoy boat safaris while spotting elephants, gaurs, and sometimes even tigers along the shores. The park is also home to leopards, wild boars, and a variety of birds, making it an excellent destination for wildlife photography. Besides safaris, Periyar offers eco-tourism activities like bamboo rafting and guided nature walks, making it a must-visit for those who love immersive wildlife experiences

Gir National Park, Gujarat

Gir National Park is the last remaining habitat of the Asiatic lion, making it a unique and important conservation site. The park’s landscape consists of dry deciduous forests, acacia shrubs, and grasslands, creating the perfect environment for lions to thrive. In addition to lions, Gir is home to leopards, striped hyenas, jackals, and a variety of bird species. Jeep safaris provide an incredible opportunity to witness these magnificent predators up close. Due to conservation efforts, the Asiatic lion population has steadily increased, making Gir a great success story in wildlife protection

Bandhavgarh National Park, Madhya Pradesh

Bandhavgarh National Park boasts one of the highest tiger densities in India, making it a top destination for tiger sightings. The park’s lush sal forests, meadows, and rocky terrain provide a stunning backdrop for wildlife photography. Apart from tigers, it is home to leopards, sambar deer, wild boars, and the rare barasingha (swamp deer). The historic Bandhavgarh Fort, located within the park, adds a cultural touch to the visit. The combination of rich biodiversity and historical significance makes Bandhavgarh a must-visit national park for travelers seeking both nature and heritage

