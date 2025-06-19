Kitchen Vastu: Try these tips for prosperity and well-being
Placing cookware like tawas and dosa stones upside down in the kitchen can impact family well-being and wealth, according to Vaastu Shastra. Storing them upright can invite positive energy.
| Published : Jun 19 2025, 11:00 AM
3 Min read
Image Credit : Freepik
Love, Health, and Joy Here
With more people building homes according to Vaastu Shastra, experts say it also regulates boundaries. Astrologers say that to ensure wealth, well-being, peace, and harmony in our homes, we must follow Vaastu rules. According to Vaastu, each part of the house has unique energy. The kitchen isn't just a place for cooking; it's considered the abode of Annapurna Devi and Mahalakshmi. Therefore, it's essential to follow certain Vaastu rules in the kitchen.
Image Credit : Freepik
A Healthy Kitchen
The kitchen is the place that provides health to all family members. Food cooked by a mother's hand gives not only taste and love but also health. Whether it's a small chutney or a feast on a banana leaf, it's a blessing to receive it from a mother's hand. Setting up the kitchen according to Vaastu and arranging the utensils accordingly can enhance the home and bring joy and happiness.
Image Credit : Freepik
Importance of Kitchen Vaastu
According to Vaastu Shastra, the kitchen is called the 'Agni Mooladhalam.' The energy generated here impacts the family's health and life. Astrological texts say that cleanliness, order, and the way utensils are placed are all subject to Vaastu rules. When the stove, utensils, and appliances like mixers and grinders are placed correctly, the kitchen looks beautiful and brings confidence and happiness. It's said that when people who believe in Vaastu set up their kitchen accordingly, the beauty of the house and the joy of its occupants increase manifold.
Image Credit : freepik
Utensils Not to Store Upside Down
Kitchen Vaastu Shastra even dictates how to store utensils. Ancestors have also mentioned certain methods for handling utensils. Many of us usually dry utensils upside down after washing. But according to Vaastu beliefs, utensils like tawas, dosa stones, and oil containers shouldn't be stored upside down. These two utensils are essential for cooking. Storing them upside down spreads negative energy in the kitchen, directly impacting family well-being and finances.
Image Credit : Pinterest
Correct Way to Store Tawa & Dosa Stone
After cooking, wash the tawa and dosa stone thoroughly and store them upright. Avoid placing them upside down. You can store them sideways. This allows them to dry quickly. Storing them upright increases family happiness, improves cash flow and income, invites Mahalakshmi's presence, and makes the home joyful.
Image Credit : Pexels
Other Important Vaastu Tips
Avoid placing the kitchen in the northwest; it should be in the east or south. Don't keep garbage in the east side of the kitchen, as it obstructs Mahalakshmi's entry. Don't store old or broken utensils; this is a Vaastu mistake to avoid. Don't leave unwashed dishes overnight; it's believed to anger Mahalakshmi. Maintain order and cleanliness in the kitchen for peace and well-being.
Image Credit : freepik
Kitchen Environment and Mood
The health and financial prosperity of everyone in the house depend on the kitchen's energy. A Vaastu-imbalanced kitchen can lead to confusion, worry, fatigue, and financial problems.
Image Credit : pinterest
A Healthy Kitchen
Our habits can have a significant impact in terms of Vaastu. Storing tawas and dosa stones upside down might seem like a small mistake, but its consequences can be profound. Implementing these Vaastu tips can help maintain financial stability and wealth. While not scientifically proven, these practices are rooted in belief, experience, and tradition.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
