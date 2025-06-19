Image Credit : pinterest

Our habits can have a significant impact in terms of Vaastu. Storing tawas and dosa stones upside down might seem like a small mistake, but its consequences can be profound. Implementing these Vaastu tips can help maintain financial stability and wealth. While not scientifically proven, these practices are rooted in belief, experience, and tradition.

