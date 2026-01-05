Why Women Aged 35–40 Are More Likely to Have Extramarital Affairs? Reasons Explained
It's said that women between the ages of 35 and 40 tend to lean towards extramarital relationships. This isn't just about marital betrayal; it can stem from emotional or psychological issues.
Relationship
Cheating is common in marriages, and it's not just men. Women, especially between 35-40, are said to cheat due to loneliness, emotional exhaustion, and a desire for fulfillment.
Woman
Women aged 35-40 often feel emotionally drained. Busy as mothers and wives, they can lose self-esteem. When their family starts ignoring their needs, they feel emotionally neglected.
Love
At this age, women want love, understanding, and an emotional bond from their partner. When they don't get it, they might leave the relationship. It's hard to say when a friendship based on emotional support turns into a romance.
Married Life
Between 35-40, married life can become monotonous. Attention from an outsider feels exciting and can lead to an affair.
The information provided here is based on data available on social media. There is no scientific evidence for this. Asianet Newsable does not guarantee it.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.