Shubman Gill, India's new Test captain, has excelled for his team during the present Test tour of England. Let's take a peek at his net worth in 2025 based on IPL income, brand sponsorships, and other sources.
Looks and Style
Shubman Gill, who hit a double ton against New Zealand, has an amazing style. This 26-year-old looks like a movie star, adored by actresses and fashionistas alike.
Fashionable Off the Field
As calm and composed as Shubman Gill appears on the cricket field, he is just as fashionable off it. Looking at his Instagram pictures, anyone can tell this batsman is very stylish.
Blue Coat and Stylish Sweater
Looking at this picture, you'd think he's going to an elite party. This photo of Shubman went viral on social media, with fans leaving numerous comments. Many youngsters are even copying his style.
Shubman Gill's Love Affairs
Shubman Gill's name was first linked with Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, and some pictures went viral. Later, his name was also linked with Sara Ali Khan, sparking a lot of buzz on social media.
Earnings of 10-12 Crores
Besides his BCCI salary, Gill earns a lot from the IPL. He was with KKR, then the Gujarat Titans. Reports indicate that with ads, he earns ₹10-12 crore per month.
IPL and national team earnings
Shubman Gill undoubtedly plays some of his greatest cricket in the IPL. The batsman made his IPL debut with the three-time winners, Kolkata Knight Riders, in 2018 for Rs 1.8 crore. Furthermore, he was signed by the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2022 for Rs 8 crore and retained for Rs 16.5 crore in the IPL 2025.
Furthermore, Gill is part of the BCCI's Grade A contract. According to the deal, Gill also receives Rs 5 crore every year.
Brand endorsements
Gill, one of the top cricketers in the world right now, has endorsement deals with TATA Capital, Gillette, Beats by Dr. Dre, CEAT, BharatPe, and My11Circle.
Cars and other valuables
Shubman Gill reportedly has a beautiful property in Ferozpur, Punjab, as well as a Range Rover SUV and a Mahindra Thar.
The 25-year-old has established a reputation on the world stage due to his outstanding performances for Team India over the years.