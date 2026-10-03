Most of us look for a hallmark before buying gold. We blindly trust the purity if we see the mark. But experts warn us not to trust just the hallmark and HUID number. Scammers have recently opened fake hallmark centres in places like Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. They stamp fake hallmarks or put an original HUID number on low-purity jewellery. You will even see the details when you check that number on the BIS CARE app. Customers easily fall for this trick. You eventually lose money by paying a high price for low-purity gold. Let us see what you should do to avoid this trap.