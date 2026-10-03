Gold Buying Guide: How To Spot Fake Hallmark HUID Numbers Before You Pay
Many of us think a hallmark on gold guarantees its purity. But the real problem starts right there. Scammers are stamping fake hallmarks on jewellery these days. Let us look at how you can protect yourself from these gold frauds.
Things to check before buying gold
Most of us look for a hallmark before buying gold. We blindly trust the purity if we see the mark. But experts warn us not to trust just the hallmark and HUID number. Scammers have recently opened fake hallmark centres in places like Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. They stamp fake hallmarks or put an original HUID number on low-purity jewellery. You will even see the details when you check that number on the BIS CARE app. Customers easily fall for this trick. You eventually lose money by paying a high price for low-purity gold. Let us see what you should do to avoid this trap.
Buy gold from a BIS certified jeweller
You get better assurance on quality when you buy gold from a BIS certified jeweller. You can easily verify the gold purity through the hallmark. The shopkeeper will clearly mention the gold weight, purity, and price on the bill. You will find these bills and hallmark details very useful during future exchanges or resale.
Verify the HUID number
You must check the HUID number on the gold jewellery using the BIS CARE app. But do not stop just because the number shows up there. You need to compare the app details with the actual ornament you are buying. You should carefully check if the HUID, purity mark, registration number, and other details match perfectly. Do not assume the jewellery is genuine just because an HUID number exists.
Check the purity mark
The actual gold content matters much more than just having a hallmark. Jewellers stamp marks like 22K916 for 22-carat gold, 18K750 for 18-carat, and 14K585 for 14-carat gold. You must always check this specific purity mark on the ornament. Some greedy traders sell low-purity gold as high-carat pieces, and customers end up facing huge losses.
Always ask for a bill
You should always ask for a bill when purchasing gold. The shopkeeper needs to clearly write the ornament weight, gold purity, and exact price on this receipt. You will need this bill as proof if any purity issues pop up later. Do not fall for shopkeepers who offer lower prices for buying without a bill. Proper documents are just as important as the expensive gold you buy.
Check jewellery photos
You can get your gold tested at a trusted BIS recognised hallmark centre if you notice any mismatch in the hallmark, HUID, or bill details. You can also see HD photos of the jewellery on the BIS CARE app. But authorities have currently provided this photo sharing facility in only 25 hallmark centres across the country.
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