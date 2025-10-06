- Home
In our country, buying a property in your mom's or wife's name has a lot of perks. You can save lakhs of rupees, and many other charges get reduced too.
How much can be saved?
In India, buying property in a woman's name offers big savings. Stamp duty can be 1-2% lower for women, potentially saving you lakhs on your purchase.
Home loan at a lower interest rate
Experts agree: buying property in a woman's name saves money and offers legal perks. Banks offer women lower home loan rates (0.5-1% less) and schemes like PMAY provide subsidies.
Joint owners are better
Couples can register property jointly. This positively impacts the home loan and lowers taxes. Both partners can claim tax benefits under Section 80C. A joint loan often means bigger interest savings.
This is one benefit
If a husband's business fails, creditors can seize his assets. But property in his wife's name is protected. Making your wife a joint owner is a smart way to reduce financial risk.
Whoever pays the loan owns the property
If a couple separates, the person repaying the home loan typically has rights to the property, even if it's registered in the other's name. Keep proof of all your loan payments.