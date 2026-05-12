Why Are Zebra Crossings Black and White? The Science Behind It Explained
Ever wondered why zebra crossings are painted only in black and white? There’s actually an interesting mix of science, visibility, and international traffic rules behind it. Here’s why these colours were chosen for roads across the world.
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Image Credit : Gemini
There's a whole story behind these white stripes on the road. You'll be shocked to know why yellow is not used!
When we're on the road, we often see these white stripes at signals or busy spots. We call them 'zebra crossings'. But did you ever think why they are only white? You might feel they could use yellow, blue, or some other bright colour. But there's solid science and global standards behind this choice.
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Image Credit : Asianet News
Visibility is the main reason
The biggest reason for using white is visibility. White stripes stand out clearly against a black road. Drivers can spot them from far away, whether it's a sunny day, a dim evening, or even when it's raining. White paint reflects a lot of light, giving drivers enough time to notice and slow down.
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Image Credit : wikimedia
Bright at night...
It's usually tough to make out colours on the road at night. But when car headlights fall on these white stripes, they shine brightly. Yellow is also a bright colour, but it just doesn't provide the same sharp contrast on a black road as white does. That's why white is the best and only option for night-time visibility.
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Image Credit : our own
International Standards, Uniformity
Traffic rules need to be pretty much the same everywhere in the world. This is called standardisation. To avoid any confusion for tourists or drivers travelling to other countries, white was fixed as the international standard for zebra crossings. Imagine the chaos if every city used a different colour! Drivers would get confused at high speeds. White stripes simply mean 'pedestrian crossing' to everyone, everywhere.
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Image Credit : Gemini
Durability and Safety Psychology
The paint used on roads has to last a long time. White road paint is great at handling weather changes and the constant friction from tyres. It's also mixed with tiny glass beads that reflect even more light at night. Plus, there's a psychological angle. The human brain reacts instantly to the black-and-white pattern. Research shows this pattern automatically makes drivers more alert. So, it's not just a design; it's a life-saving technique.
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