1 5 Image Credit : Gemini

There's a whole story behind these white stripes on the road. You'll be shocked to know why yellow is not used!

When we're on the road, we often see these white stripes at signals or busy spots. We call them 'zebra crossings'. But did you ever think why they are only white? You might feel they could use yellow, blue, or some other bright colour. But there's solid science and global standards behind this choice.