People globally know our country as India. The Indus river, originally the Sindhu river, actually gave us this name. A great civilization flourished on the banks of this river thousands of years ago. Foreign traders and travelers treated this river as our main border. Persians from the Iran region traded with our people back then. They found the letter 'S' hard to pronounce. They started using 'H' instead of 'S'. They called the Sindhu river 'Hindu'. They eventually identified the vast land beyond the river and its people by this name.