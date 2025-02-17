Which Indian states have highest female alcohol consumers? State-wise trends revealed

Alcohol consumption among women in India is becoming increasingly common, with more and more women showing an inclination towards it. Women, who were suppressed by social norms for a long time, are now starting to act independently. Their alcohol consumption is also increasing.

Alcohol consumption habits vary from state to state in India. In some Indian states, women consume more alcohol than others. Across India, 1% of women consume alcohol. Based on data from the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5), 2019-20, let's look at the seven states where women consume the most alcohol.

Arunachal Pradesh: In Arunachal Pradesh, 26% of women aged 15-49 consume alcohol. This high rate is due to the state's culture, which encourages alcohol consumption.

Sikkim: In Sikkim, 16.2% of women consume alcohol, placing it second on the list. This state is known for its homemade liquor.

Assam: In Assam, 7.3% of women consume alcohol. Like the first two northeastern states, Assam's tribal communities also have a long tradition of making and consuming alcohol.

Telangana: In this South Indian state, 6.7% of women consume alcohol. More rural women consume alcohol than urban women.

Jharkhand: Located next to the northeastern states, 6.1% of women in Jharkhand also consume alcohol.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands: The only union territory on the list is the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Here, 5% of women consume alcohol.

Chhattisgarh: A neighbor of the east coast states and a gateway to the northeast, about 5% of women in Chhattisgarh consume alcohol.

Karnataka Women are Quite Decent: Only 0.21% of women in Karnataka consume alcohol. This is less than the overall percentage of women who drink in the country. Apart from this, 0.09% of women in Bangalore are alcoholics. Most of these women are from Northeast and North India. Overall, except for Telangana, women in other South Indian states do not consume much alcohol.

