Want to Save Big on AC? Avoid This Common Buying Mistake
Summer is here, and everyone is rushing to buy an AC. But hold on! Did you know there's a perfect time to buy an air conditioner that can save you a lot of money?
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Smart AC Buying: When to Purchase & Save Big
Everyone rushes to buy an AC as soon as summer hits. But here's a secret: the best time to buy one is actually before the heatwave begins. This simple trick not only saves you money but also helps you choose the right AC without any pressure. Let's look at the top five reasons why.
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Smart AC Buying: When to Purchase & Save Big
AC prices almost always go up during peak summer. Retailers hike up the rates to cash in on the high demand. But if you shop in March-April or early May, you'll find prices are much more reasonable, with some good discounts too. Planning ahead can save you a lot of cash.
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Image Credit : Getty
Smart AC Buying: When to Purchase & Save Big
It might sound a bit odd, but winter is a great time to buy an AC. Just like you buy sweaters and heaters in winter, you should think about summer appliances too. Buying things in the off-season is the best way to get huge discounts. So, plan for the summer heat and buy your AC when it's cold outside.
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Smart AC Buying: When to Purchase & Save Big
You can save a serious amount of money by just timing your AC purchase right. The off-season months, like winter and early spring, are perfect. Companies roll out big discounts and deals to attract customers. This is your chance to get a top-quality AC without burning a hole in your pocket.
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Image Credit : Istocks
Smart AC Buying: When to Purchase & Save Big
Yes, even the weather plays a big role in AC prices. In winter, nobody is really thinking about buying an AC, so the demand is very low. Because of this low demand, companies drop their prices during the colder months to make a sale.
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Smart AC Buying: When to Purchase & Save Big
Keep an eye out for pre-summer sales. Just before the heat really kicks in, many companies launch these sales with very attractive offers to get a head start on the season.
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Image Credit : Istocks
Smart AC Buying: When to Purchase & Save Big
You can also find great deals during festivals like Holi, Diwali, and Dussehra. Companies often give big discounts and cashback offers on home appliances. But remember, as soon as summer gets closer, AC prices will start climbing again due to the massive demand.
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Smart AC Buying: When to Purchase & Save Big
Companies run seasonal clearance sales to clear out old stock. They do this right before launching new models, so you can get some amazing discounts.
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