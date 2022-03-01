  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    What is cerebral palsy? Microsoft Satya Nadella's son was born with it

    First Published Mar 1, 2022, 12:50 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's son Zain Nadella died; he was 26-years-old and born with cerebral palsy. Let us know what cerebral palsy is.

    Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's 26-years-old son Zain Nadella, passed away on Monday morning, February 28. According to Bloomberg's report, Zain Nadella was born with cerebral palsy. 
     

    Microsoft told its executive staff in an email that Zain had passed away. The message asked executives to hold the Nadella family in their thoughts and prayers while giving them space to grieve privately. “Zain will be remembered for his eclectic taste in music, his bright sunny smile and the immense joy he brought to his family and all those who loved him,” Jeff Sperring, CEO of Children’s Hospital, wrote in a message to his Board.
     

    What is Cerebral palsy? 
    Cerebral palsy (CP) is the most common motor disability in childhood, and kids with the problem and their families need support (Mental and physically). Learn more about CP and what signs to look for in young children. CP is a group of conditions that affect movement and muscle tone or posture. It's caused by damage to the immature, developing brain, most often before birth.

    Signs and symptoms usually appear during babyhood or preschool. Cerebral palsy can cause impaired activity associated with reflexes, spasticity of the limbs, posture, involuntary movements, unsteady walking, and a combination of these.
     

    Children with CP can have difficulties swallowing and commonly have an eye muscle imbalance, in which the eyes don't focus on the same thing.
     

    Types of Cerebral Palsy
    Cerebral Palsy is split into four main types, based on the movement involved, Spastic cerebral palsy, Dyskinetic cerebral palsy, Ataxic cerebral palsy and Mixed cerebral palsy.

     

    What Causes Cerebral Palsy?
    Doctors and researchers can’t always figure out precisely what has happened to damage the brain or disrupt growth, causing CP.
     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dr. Maqsood Ahmed, a youth leader from J&K working to ensure 'Education for All' - vpn

    Dr. Maqsood Ahmed, a youth leader from J&K working to ensure ‘Education for All’

    National Science Day 2022 Some unknown facts about CV Raman know significance of the day gcw

    National Science Day 2022: Some unknown facts about CV Raman, know significance of the day

    Ahead of Women's Day, we tell you how to avoid UTI while using public toilets RCB

    Ahead of Women's Day, we tell you how to avoid UTI while using public toilets

    Maha Shivaratri 2022: Rudrabhishek puja; horoscope of 5 zodiac signs that will get special blessings-dnm

    Mahashivratri 2022: Rudrabhishek puja; horoscope of 5 zodiac signs that will get special blessings

    Maha Shivratri 2022 Did you know Shivratri and Maha Shivratri are different Heres how you celebrate it drb

    Mahashivratri 2022: Did you know Shivratri and Maha Shivratri are different? Here’s how you celebrate it

    Recent Stories

    Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska shares heartwarming post says will not panic or cry gcw

    'Will not panic or cry': Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska shares heartwarming post

    Russia-Ukraine war: Airspace closures stretch affects global supply chains as Russia's isolation grows-dnm

    Airspace closures stretch affects global supply chains as Russia’s isolation grows

    Kpop Blackpink Rose has tested positive for Covid 19 drb

    Blackpink's Rosé has tested positive for Covid-19

    Russia Ukraine crisis Humans of Ukraine: Scarred, jolted yet resilient

    Humans of Ukraine: Scarred, jolted yet resilient (PHOTOS)

    2 leaders, 2 worlds: Ukraine tweets difference between Putin, Zelenskyy; sparks meme fest

    2 leaders, 2 worlds: Ukraine tweets difference between Putin, Zelenskyy; sparks meme fest

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Match SCEB vs NEUFC Highlights (Game 104): SC East Bengal, NorthEast United play out 1-1 stalemate-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 104): SCEB, NEUFC play out 1-1 stalemate

    Video Icon
    Karnataka hijab row: Udupi college girl denied entry to give practical exams, says its 'very cruel' - ycb

    Karnataka hijab row: Udupi college girl denied entry to give practical exams, says its 'very cruel'

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: Coordinating with MEA to aid evacuation, says Karnataka Nodal Officer - ycb

    Meet the man tasked with ensuring Karnataka residents in Ukraine reach home

    Video Icon
    Karnataka student Sakshi stuck in Ukraine's Mykolaiv with 300 Indians, says no food, water from 3 days-ycb

    Karnataka student Sakshi stuck in Ukraine's Mykolaiv with 300 Indians, says no food, water from 3 days

    Video Icon
    Priest in Hyderabad blesses Ukraine bride for peace in her country

    Priest in Hyderabad blesses Ukraine bride for peace in her country (Watch)

    Video Icon