What is cerebral palsy? Microsoft Satya Nadella's son was born with it

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's 26-years-old son Zain Nadella, passed away on Monday morning, February 28. According to Bloomberg's report, Zain Nadella was born with cerebral palsy.



Microsoft told its executive staff in an email that Zain had passed away. The message asked executives to hold the Nadella family in their thoughts and prayers while giving them space to grieve privately. “Zain will be remembered for his eclectic taste in music, his bright sunny smile and the immense joy he brought to his family and all those who loved him,” Jeff Sperring, CEO of Children’s Hospital, wrote in a message to his Board.



What is Cerebral palsy?

Cerebral palsy (CP) is the most common motor disability in childhood, and kids with the problem and their families need support (Mental and physically). Learn more about CP and what signs to look for in young children. CP is a group of conditions that affect movement and muscle tone or posture. It's caused by damage to the immature, developing brain, most often before birth.

Signs and symptoms usually appear during babyhood or preschool. Cerebral palsy can cause impaired activity associated with reflexes, spasticity of the limbs, posture, involuntary movements, unsteady walking, and a combination of these.



Children with CP can have difficulties swallowing and commonly have an eye muscle imbalance, in which the eyes don't focus on the same thing.



Types of Cerebral Palsy

Cerebral Palsy is split into four main types, based on the movement involved, Spastic cerebral palsy, Dyskinetic cerebral palsy, Ataxic cerebral palsy and Mixed cerebral palsy.