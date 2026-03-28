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Situationship: What Is This New Gen Z Trend? It's Not love, Not Friendship, Then What Is It?
Relationships are also changing with the times, boss. Earlier, things were simple—love, marriage, all sorted. But now, everyone's talking about this new thing called a 'situationship'. So, what exactly is this scene?
What is a situationship?
What's the difference with a committed relationship?
How to know what your relationship is?
Impact on mental health
Often in a situationship, one person gets more attached while the other stays distant, focusing only on their own needs. In such cases, you need to remember a few things. Be clear about your feelings, ask for clarity about the relationship, and think twice before continuing without a commitment. If someone avoids giving you a clear answer, you should take that as an answer in itself.
ALSO READ: Relationship Guide: 5 key aspects of Situationships; Can this ever turn meaningful?
What to do in such situations?
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