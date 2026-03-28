Often in a situationship, one person gets more attached while the other stays distant, focusing only on their own needs. In such cases, you need to remember a few things. Be clear about your feelings, ask for clarity about the relationship, and think twice before continuing without a commitment. If someone avoids giving you a clear answer, you should take that as an answer in itself.

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