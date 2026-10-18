Blood Group A (A+, A-)

People with this blood type must avoid kidney beans. You can safely eat other types of beans. You should mostly consume a plant-based diet full of vegetables and leafy greens.

Blood Group O (O+, O-)

This is the oldest blood group in human history. You will stay healthy if you eat a low-carbohydrate and high-protein diet.

Blood Group B (B+, B-)

This blood type started when humans began nomadic life and animal herding. You can comfortably include more meat and dairy products in your daily meals.

Blood Group AB (AB+, AB-)

This is a relatively new blood group that emerged just about 1,000 years ago. You should eat more turkey meat, soy tofu, seafood, and mixed vegetables.