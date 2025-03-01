Weight Loss TIPS: White Pumpkin Juice Benefits- what will happen if you drink it daily?

Ash gourd is not commonly used in cooking, but knowing its benefits will make you want to eat it. Drinking ash gourd juice on an empty stomach every morning has many health benefits. Check them out here.

Published: Mar 1, 2025, 8:00 AM IST

Ash gourd is a key vegetable that's widely available in the summer. It's packed with nutrients like protein, fiber, and iron. Drinking ash gourd juice on an empty stomach every morning has many health benefits. Let's find out what they are.

Ash Gourd Juice

Ash gourd juice is very good for health. It removes waste from the body, improves digestion, and helps in weight loss.

For Weight Loss:

According to experts, ash gourd juice works great for weight loss. If you're trying to lose weight, drink ash gourd juice on an empty stomach daily. It keeps you full and prevents overeating.

Removes Waste:

Drinking ash gourd juice on an empty stomach can cleanse the body. It helps a lot in removing waste from the body.

Healthy Digestion

You can keep your digestive system healthy by drinking ash gourd juice. It provides relief from constipation and indigestion.

Keeps the Body Hydrated:

Ash gourd juice helps keep the body hydrated. Its cooling effect keeps the body cool in summer. 

Ash gourd is rich in Vitamin C and antioxidants, which helps boost immunity in the body.

Note: 
Although ash gourd juice is good for health, it is good to take doctor's advice.

