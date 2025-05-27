Image Credit : iSTOCK

To achieve fat loss while preserving muscle, focus on a balanced approach that includes proper nutrition, strength training, and sustainable lifestyle changes. Here are some effective methods:

Strength Training: Resistance exercises help build muscle while promoting fat loss. Incorporating weightlifting or bodyweight exercises into your routine prevents muscle loss during a calorie deficit.

Adequate Protein Intake: Consuming protein-rich foods supports muscle retention and helps with fat burning. Lean meats, eggs, legumes, and dairy products can assist in maintaining muscle while shedding fat.

Balanced Nutrition: Instead of cutting calories excessively, opt for whole foods rich in fiber, vitamins, and healthy fats. Avoid processed foods and focus on portion control.

Hydration and Sleep: Drinking enough water and getting sufficient rest aid metabolism and prevent unnecessary cravings that can lead to overeating.

Cardio in Moderation: While cardio helps burn calories, excessive amounts can lead to muscle loss. A combination of strength training and moderate cardiovascular exercises ensures healthy fat loss.