A. Quick Weight Loss is Primarily Water Loss

When you cut calories drastically, your body loses water weight initially—not fat. This may make the weight drop quickly, but it is not healthy fat reduction. When regular eating resumes, the weight returns at the same pace.

B. Crash Diets Slow Down Your Metabolism

Severe calorie restriction places the body in starvation mode, slowing down metabolism to conserve energy. Finally, weight loss gets more difficult and can result in weight gain when regular eating resumes.

C. Nutrient Deficiencies & Health Risks

Crash diets are generally low in critical nutrients such as protein, healthy fats, vitamins, and fiber. This may result in:

Poor immunity

Fatigue and light-headedness

Loss of muscle rather than fat

Loss of hair and skin issues

D. Destructive Effect on Mental Health

Restrictive diets cause food obsession, mood swings, and anxiety, so binge eating is more probable when the diet ends. This deprivation-binge cycle makes it all the more difficult to lose weight in the long run.