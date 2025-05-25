Image Credit : Freepik

Your diet determines how much fuel your body stores or burns.

Nutrition is the cornerstone of weight management. What you eat influences your caloric intake, metabolism, and overall body composition. A calorie deficit (burning more calories than you consume) is essential for weight loss, which is why diet control is often more impactful than exercise alone.

Key Nutrition Tips:

Prioritize whole, nutrient-dense foods over processed meals.

Maintain a balanced intake of protein, healthy fats, and fiber for satiety.

Avoid excessive sugar and refined carbs, which lead to fat storage.