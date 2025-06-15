Image Credit : Freepik

Nutrient-dense and packed with water, fiber, and vitamins, this juice is easy to digest and keeps one satiated for longer. Iron and antioxidants are provided by spinach, and cucumber makes one refreshed and also helps hydrate.

Ingredients:

1 cup of fresh spinach leaves

1 cucumber (chopped and peeled)

½ lemon (juice)

1 cup water

Instructions:

Blend all the ingredients well. If required, strain and serve chilled.