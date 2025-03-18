user
Want to Lose Weight in a Month? Simple Indian Diet Plan for Quick Results

Here you can find information about the Indian diet plan to follow to lose significant weight in just one month.

Author
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 18, 2025, 5:16 PM IST

Indian Diet Plan To Reduce Weight One Month : People think it is difficult to lose weight through Indian food. The basis of Indian food is carbohydrate foods. Many people cannot go a day without rice, idli, or dosa. In this post, let's see what to do to lose significant weight in one month with an Indian diet plan. 

What should be included in the diet;

Those who want to follow a diet plan should take in all nutrients in a balanced way. Especially, protein foods must be taken. You must consult a health professional.


Breakfast;

You can take appam, idli, etc., for breakfast. These do not increase weight when eaten in moderation with protein foods. You can eat semolina upma or aval upma cooked with vegetables.

Lunch;

- Reduce fried foods. You can eat grilled chicken or fish without oil, along with salad, chapati, or wheat bread. - Even if you take rice for lunch, take it within 200 grams. With this, you should eat lentils and vegetable stew. Vegetables should be eaten more than rice. You can take eggs.

Dinner;

- You can take 2 idlis or chapatis at night. You can eat vegetables and protein with it. - Grilled chicken or fish with protein and vegetable soup - Boiled vegetables, tandoori chicken

Important tips to lose weight!!

- Eat on smaller plates. Be careful about the amount you eat. - Drink plenty of water throughout the day. - Processed foods should be avoided as much as possible.

Things you shouldn't do even by mistake;

- Avoid eating sugary snacks. - Avoid drinking sugary drinks. - Avoid sugary coffee and tea. - Avoid sweets altogether. Losing weight very quickly in any way is unhealthy.

