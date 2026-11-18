Want to Impress Guests? 5 Things They Notice First, From Bathroom to Your Floors
Do you like having people over? Then you must make sure to keep these five things in check, because guests tend to notice them. Keep scrolling to know more.
Of cozy homes!
Our home is like our personal oasis. A home speaks thousands of languages about how a person likes to live and love themselves. If you are someone who loves to have people over, host, and throw parties, then you must know these five things guests notice first when they visit your home.
Floors
Guests notice your floors and try to understand if you like to keep your home spic and span.
Bathroom
A clean, de-cluttered bathroom is a must. A clean bathroom floor, scent, and read-to-se commode must be on your cleanliness priority list.
Bedroom
A soft, muted and de-cluttered bedroom sends out just the right message.
Lights
How well lit your home is is another thing that guests notice.
Decor
How do you like your decor? Bohemian, western, or vintage? Guests love to notice that!
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