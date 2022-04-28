Want to get rid of dark circles? Here are 5 ingredients you can find at home

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    When the skin beneath both eyes looks darker, this is referred to as dark circles under the eyes. Many causes might contribute to this, but for the most part, it can be addressed with at-home remedies, medical procedures, or both. Here's everything you need to know about the dark circle treatments.

    When the skin beneath both eyes looks darker, this is referred to as dark circles under the eyes. Many causes might contribute to this, but for the most part, it can be addressed with at-home remedies, medical procedures, or both.

    Here's everything you need to know about the finest dark circle treatments.

    Cucumber cool

    Cucumbers are high in vitamin K, which helps to decrease dark circles under the eyes by strengthening blood vessel walls. This reduces the visibility of blood vessels beneath thinner skin. To make this at home, chop a fresh cucumber into medium to thick slices and place them in the refrigerator for 30 minutes. Then, twice a day, apply them on your eyes for 10 to 15 minutes. This may be done a couple times per week. Cool cucumbers can also be used as a cold compress.

    Ice cubes to relief

    To replicate this at home, wrap a couple ice cubes in a clean towel and place it over your eyes for three to five minutes. You may alternatively wet a washcloth with cold water and gently massage it against the area beneath your eyes for about 20 minutes. You may also use eye gel masks, which can be frozen until ready to use. Use for 10 minutes.

    Also Read | Coconut water, smoothies and more: Here's what to eat to avoid heatstroke

    Tea bags

    To try this procedure, chill used tea bags for around 10 minutes before applying them to your eyes for 30 minutes. Green tea is recommended because the caffeine constricts the capillaries and blood vessels beneath your eyes, which tighten the skin.

    Also Read | For glowing skin to lustrous hair: 5 unknown benefits of Ghee

    Potatoes

    Potatoes are a surprising source of vitamin C, which is important for the creation of collagen, which promotes healthier, younger-looking skin.

    Grate some potatoes to harness the power of vitamin C to cure your under eye bags. Soak some cotton makeup remover pads in the liquid after extracting the juice from the potato. Apply the pads to your eyes for around 10 minutes before rinsing with warm water.

    Also Read | Irregular periods? Include these foods in your diet to overcome the condition

    Milk

    Dairy products, such as milk, are high in vitamin A, which includes retinoids, which help to keep skin looking young and healthy. Soak a cotton makeup remover pad in a bowl of cold milk for a few minutes to get the advantages of milk's vitamin A. Apply the milk to your under eye bags using the pad and let it on for around 10 minutes twice a day. Warm water is recommended for rinsing.

